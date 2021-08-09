Banglalink launches skill development programme for students

Corporates

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 08:41 pm

Selected university students will participate in virtual learning sessions conducted by seasoned professionals

Banglalink has officially launched Digirevolution, a virtual skill development programme for university students. The programme will run for 12 weeks.

Under this initiative, selected university students will participate in virtual learning sessions conducted by seasoned professionals of Banglalink, said in a press release.

The sessions will cover key professional topics such as Business Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing and Agile Project Management. Following each session, participants will go through an assessment process.

Monzula Morshed, chief human resources and administration officer of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink believes in the potential of talented youngsters, and always strives to bring contemporary learning experiences with the ambition to create a future ready workforce."

"This time we are launching Digirevolution focusing on digital skillsets in the areas of Analytics, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing and Agile Project Management, which have great demand in today's job market. The sessions on these subjects conducted by Banglalink experts will surely add key value to participants' skill development" he added.

As part of its objective to empower the youth digitally, Banglalink will continue to take similar initiatives in future

