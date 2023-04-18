Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon observes 'Historical Mujibnagar Day'

Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon observed the "Historical Mujibnagar Day" on Monday (17 April) with due solemnity and dignity.

The programme began with the placing of floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the Ambassador along with officials of the Embassy. Later, messages from the president and the prime minister, released on the occasion, were read out by the officials of the Mission.

Photo: Courtesy

At the discussion segment of the programme, the speakers highlighted the significance of the historic Mujibnagar Day in the nation's history. In the concluding remarks, Ambassador Tarik Ahsan paid deep homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Four National Leaders and Members of Bangladesh Constituent Assembly, who convened in 1971. Giving a background, he said that the Bangladesh Government was formed on 10 April 1971 and took oath on this very day in 1971 at the then Baidyanathtola mango grove in Meherpur. He also said that following the oathtaking ceremony of the Government of Bangladesh, people from all walks of life started all out war against the occupation forces of Pakistani army. Ambassador Tarik Ahsan remarked that the Mujibnagar government with Syed Nazrul Islam as the Acting President of Bangladesh and Tajuddin Ahmed as Prime Minister led the country's nine-month Liberation War that ended with surrender of the occupation forces of Pakistan on December 16, 1971. He further remarked that though Bangabandhu was in prison he was the source of inspiration for the struggle against the Pakistani military until the final victory was achieved.

The ambassador urged everyone to work toward accelerating the forward journey of Bangladesh's development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, being imbued with the spirit of Mujubnagar Day and overcoming all impediments through unity and determination.

A video documentary on "Historic Mujibnagar Day" was screened after the discussion session.