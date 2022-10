Assurance Developments launched a new project named "Bellevue" at Bashundhara on Thursday (20 October).

Director of the company Rafid Khan and other management officials were present at the event.

The commencement ceremony of the project began with Milad and Dua Mahfil followed by a groundbreaking event at the project premise.

The project is located at Plot# 92, Road #03, Block–J, Bashundhara R/A. It is scheduled to be completed by 2025.