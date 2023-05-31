Artificial Intelligence could continually watch out financial transactions: Speakers

Corporates

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Artificial Intelligence could continually watch out financial transactions: Speakers

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:19 pm
Artificial Intelligence could continually watch out financial transactions: Speakers

Speakers at a webinar observed that Artificial Intelligence has the capability to take over many of the business activities performed by accountants and auditors. 

However, they said the AI technology will not replace the professional judgment, insight, and direction only humans can give for the foreseeable future. 

The webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting and Auditing" was organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Wednesday (31 May), reads a press release. 

Speakers said Artificial Intelligence will increasingly be able to examine vast quantities of complicated data previously thought unmanageable. 

It will be able to focus on more skilled and fascinating activities. The AI software would enable the auditors to make judgments about which areas need the most scrutiny based on a sophisticated and thorough analysis of the clients' data and financial statements. This helps practitioners make the best use of their time in the audit works, they said.

ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA delivered the address of welcome at the webinar. 

Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani, member of ICAB and managing director of The Computers Ltd, presented the keynote paper. 

Distinguished panel speakers were Akhter Matin Chaudhury, partner, MABS & J Partners – Chartered Accountants; and Dr BM Mainul Hossain, professor, Institute of Information Technology (IIT) University of Dhaka. ICAB Past President & Council Member Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA moderated the session. 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) / ICAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

4h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

15h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

6h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

7h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria