Akij Tableware rounds off ‘The Art of Plating’

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 08:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Tableware, a concern of Akij Group, has established "The Art of Plating" - a platform for creative minds and culinary excellence.

The contest was launched to crown the winners at the "The Art of Plating Gala Event '' on Saturday (3 September) in Radisson Blu Watergarden, Dhaka, said a press release.

The competition was held for the nation's culinary enthusiasts. They had the chance to demonstrate their plating prowess to the world. In keeping with the brand's motto, "Bring out the best," and the brand's tonality, the goal was to forge a strong connection between beauty and food.

"The Art of Plating Gala Event" brought the participants, winners, chefs, and judges under the same roof. In this event,  Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director, Sales and Marketing of Akij Tableware explained, "Cooking demands a grasp of connections and harmonies, just like composing music or poetry does".

SK Bashir Uddin, managing director, Akij Group, also shared his insight on Akij Tableware's initiative "The Art of Plating".

In event, Chef Nadim Sarker came as a judge and he expressed that it was very tough for him to select a winner because each of the participants was brilliant with their culinary skills. Saria Saguaro, Chef and Artist has attended the event as a guest, along with ATM Ahmed Hossain, Master Trainer (F&B) Regency Hospitality Institute. Both of them have shared their vision on the importance of plating.

Akij Tableware revealed the names of 3 winners in the Gala Event, based on their overall culinary skills. Apart from the winners, the top 10 contestants received awards from Akij Officials in recognition of their contributions.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director, Sales and Marketing of Akij Tableware, announced that in the coming year, Akij Tableware will expand "The Art of Plating" significantly.

