AKASH launches ‘Fan Jersey’ campaign

Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider AKASH has launched a 'Fan Jersey' campaign for new subscribers to encourage people to watch the forthcoming T20 cricket world cup and support the Bangladesh team.

Under this campaign, every new AKASH customer will receive a free 'Fan Jersey' digitally signed by Bangladesh national T20 cricket team skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, said an AKASH DTH press release on Thursday.

Customers will receive a digitally signed jersey from any AKASH Touch Point (Sales Center) till November 14 when buying new connections.

Besides, customers will also receive free jerseys by purchasing AKASH from the website, online partner store or Call Center.

Customers will receive multiple jerseys with every new connection and each fan jersey will contain Mahmudullah Riyad's digital signature printed on the back.

Head of Marketing and Business Development, Beximco Communications Ltd Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury said, "After a long hiatus due to Covid, the cricket world is set to hold one of the most prestigious and exciting tournaments, the T20 World Cup."

"The Bangladesh team's recent victory is instilling faith in the country's citizens that something wonderful is on the horizon. Fans at this exciting cricket tournament will appreciate AKASH's jersey campaign effort to promote the squad," Abul Khair added.

Since May 2019, AKASH has been providing its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the release said.

The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively.

AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts, the release added.