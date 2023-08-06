Adcomm celebrates 50 years of operation

Corporates

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Adcomm celebrates 50 years of operation

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:19 pm
Adcomm celebrates 50 years of operation

Adcomm Ltd, the country's leading creative and advertising agency, has stepped into its 50th year of operation.

Since its start Adcomm has been relentless in its pursuit of innovation in the communication field. Under the fearless leadership of Geeteara Choudhury, the first ever woman leader in the agency world in Bangladesh, the agency thrived on innovation and out of the box thinking, reads a press release.

Nazim Farhan Choudhury, managing director of Adcomm, shares the same passion for advertising and has been tirelessly steering Adcomm to remain as one of the best innovators in the sector.

Adcomm recently celebrated 50 years of operations at its office with all its employees. CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Zaved Akhtar was also present as a special guest.

50 years / celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic