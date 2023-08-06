Adcomm celebrates 50 years of operation

Adcomm Ltd, the country's leading creative and advertising agency, has stepped into its 50th year of operation.

Since its start Adcomm has been relentless in its pursuit of innovation in the communication field. Under the fearless leadership of Geeteara Choudhury, the first ever woman leader in the agency world in Bangladesh, the agency thrived on innovation and out of the box thinking, reads a press release.

Nazim Farhan Choudhury, managing director of Adcomm, shares the same passion for advertising and has been tirelessly steering Adcomm to remain as one of the best innovators in the sector.

Adcomm recently celebrated 50 years of operations at its office with all its employees. CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Zaved Akhtar was also present as a special guest.