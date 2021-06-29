a2i Programme holds webinar series on digital finance 

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) has been working closely with Bangladesh Bank, other government and non-government organisations, fintech startups, and development partners to bring the grassroots population of the country into the formal financial system.

In order to promote the agenda, a2i Programme organised a webinar series on different thematic areas related to digital financial inclusion ensuring participation from relevant stakeholders, said a press release.

The initiative is called "Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0" with the theme "Accelerating Digital Financial Services to create an inclusive financial ecosystem".

The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Social Innovation Lab (BRAC), Microsave Consulting, and Access Health International.

The media partner of the event is the Business Standard. The webinar series started from 23 June.

Financial inclusion has entered into the global development agenda in recent years, due to the increasing recognition of its importance in reducing poverty and socio-economic inequality, as well as its role as a key contributor to the advancement of sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Over the last couple of years, the Bangladesh government has achieved significant growth in Financial Inclusion specially creating access in the formal financial system.

The government continues to make progress on its financial inclusion goals through the implementation of initiatives designed to reach the financially excluded, particularly the poor.

The current progress can be multiplied by collaborative efforts from the participants of DFS eco-system.