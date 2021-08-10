7th episode of “Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry”

The 7th episode of the webinar series Bangladesh Financial Inclusion 1.0 on "Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry" organized by a2i - Aspire to Innovate in association with Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh and The Business Standard, will take place on 11 August from

7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.



The webinar will provide insights on the ability to harness "data" and accelerate growth in digital financial services while emphasizing on how sharing data and ensuring data privacy could unlock real benefits to financial institutions, fintech industry.

In addition, the initiative will attempt to engage industry leaders to find out key barriers and policy gaps in order to reap the real benefits of data sharing with privacy to foster financial inclusion in Bangladesh.



The programme will be live broadcasted from the Facebook pages of Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh, a2i - Aspire to Innovate, Digital Financial Service Lab and The Business Standard.