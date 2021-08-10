7th episode of “Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry”

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:20 pm

Related News

7th episode of “Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry”

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
7th episode of “Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry”

The 7th episode of the webinar series Bangladesh Financial Inclusion 1.0 on "Data Sharing in Financial Services: Unlocking real Benefits in Fintech Industry" organized by a2i - Aspire to Innovate in association with Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh and The Business Standard, will take place on 11 August from 
7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.
 
The webinar will provide insights on the ability to harness "data" and accelerate growth in digital financial services while emphasizing on how sharing data and ensuring data privacy could unlock real benefits to financial institutions, fintech industry. 

In addition, the initiative will attempt to engage industry leaders to find out key barriers and policy gaps in order to reap the real benefits of data sharing with privacy to foster financial inclusion in Bangladesh.
 
The programme will be live broadcasted from the Facebook pages of Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh, a2i - Aspire to Innovate, Digital Financial Service Lab and The Business Standard. 

webinar / fintech / a2i

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

19h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership