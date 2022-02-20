7 companies get ISO certification

7 companies get ISO certification

7 companies get ISO certification

Seven companies have been awarded ISO certificates from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) for ensuring the management system of the organisation in accordance with international standards.

BSTI Director General (Grade-1) Dr Md Nazrul Anwar handed over the certificates to the representatives of these organisations at the BSTI head office in Tejgaon on Sunday (20 February), reads a press release.

The function was attended by senior BSTI officials including representatives of ISO certified organisations.

Four of the organisations were awarded ISO 9001: 2015 certification on the quality management system. They are RMC Chemical Company Ltd, BD Foods Ltd, Royal Cement Ltd and Management and Training International Ltd.

In addition, ISRO 14001: 2015 certification was awarded to Nipro JMI Company Ltd and ISO 22000: 2016 to Siam Agro Foods Ltd and Igloo Foods Ltd (Frozen Food Unit).

Emphasising an improved working environment and management, BSTI's Dr Md Nazrul Anwar said the charter will play a pivotal role in increasing production and increasing exports of goods abroad. 

He urged the industries to maintain its work environment and quality of management. 

He further said that BSTI is issuing "Halal" certification for the purpose of expanding the country's export trade. 

Issuance of license, clearance and management system certificate and halal certificate with QR code will start from March, he added. 

Igloo Foods Ltd. Chief Operating Officer Shamim Ahmed, Nipro JMI Company Ltd GM Md Erfan Uddin, BD Foods Ltd Manager (Administration) Rahmat Ullah, Siam Agro Ltd's Naimur Rahman Sajib, Royal Cement Ltd GM Md Hasanur Kabir, RMC Ltd Chairman Siddhartha Mandal and Management and Training International Ltd MD Md Monirul Islam Khan attended the function and received the certificate on behalf of their respective organisations.
 

