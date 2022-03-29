60 entrepreneurs complete country's first-ever accelerator programme 'Uddokta 101' 

BRAC Bank and Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka have conducted the graduation ceremony of Bangladesh's first-ever entrepreneur accelerator programme in the banking sector titled 'Uddokta 101'.

As they completed the three-month intensive training, a total of 60 emerging entrepreneurs were given certificates at a ceremony at InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka on March 28, read a press release.

The accelerator programme comes against the backdrop of the rise of entrepreneurship in Bangladesh and especially an increasing number of women venturing into the business field. The training aimed to facilitate the promising entrepreneurs in developing their entrepreneurial and managerial skills to help them expand and sustain businesses.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over the certificates as the chief guest.

Md Mofizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation; Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean of Faculty of Business Studies at University of Dhaka were present as special guest. Selim R.F Hussain, managing director & CEO; and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking at BRAC Bank, were also present.

In partnership with the Department of Marketing of Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), University of Dhaka, BRAC Bank launched the entrepreneurial accelerator course in 2021. BRAC Bank contributed to the participants' registration cost from its CSR fund. The virtual format of conducting the course helped entrepreneurs from various districts of the country.

Uddokta 101 is a targeted accelerator/certification course for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, having a minimum of one year of business experience. In the first two batches, 55% of entrepreneurs were women. The participants received exclusive entrepreneurial training from the country's renowned trainers, academicians, bank professionals and practitioners.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R F Hussain said, "BRAC Bank has always been proactive in nurturing SMEs in Bangladesh. With this accelerator programme, we aim to help SMEs and entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want our women to take advantage of this course as we encourage more women to enroll in this special course to realize their entrepreneurial dreams."

"As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasizes on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 – show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."