30th annual general meeting of BAB held

The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) was held on Monday (11 December).

The chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

City Bank Ltd Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, Dhaka Bank Ltd Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd Chairman Sadia Rayen Ahmed, Premier Bank PLC Chairman HBM Iqbal, Standard Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Union Bank PLC Vice Chairman Lt Col (Rtd.) Mollah Fazle Akbar, EC Chairman of United Commercial Bank PLC Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Director of RTC, BAB AKM Nurul Bulbul and other representatives of member banks were also present.

The Executive Committee Report-2022 and financial statements were unanimously approved in the meeting.

