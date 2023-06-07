266th board meeting of International Leasing held

Corporates

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 11:03 pm

Related News

266th board meeting of International Leasing held

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 11:03 pm
266th board meeting of International Leasing held

The International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organised its 266th board meeting on Monday (5 June).

Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting held at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Independent Directors Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Enamul Hasan, Senior District and Sessions Judge (retired) Md Shafiqul Islam, Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md Ashraf Ali, and its Managing Director Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

In the 266th meeting, it was observed that the earnings per share experienced a remarkable 21% increase this year compared to the previous year. 

The annual accounts for 2022 were duly approved; however, no dividend was declared at this time. 

The return on capital exhibited a significant rise of 17.51% in 2021, followed by a more modest increase of 1.55% in 2022.

A total of Tk19.89 crores were sanctioned and disbursed, with Tk16.89 crores being allocated to 12 new institutions to ensure the company's complete operational readiness. 

Subsequently, a significant portion of the funds collected from the old loans was utilised to fulfill the company's commitment to depositors, thereby ensuring a steady inflow of new loan income.
 

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

9h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

13h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

10h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

8h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

9h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection