266th board meeting of International Leasing held

The International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organised its 266th board meeting on Monday (5 June).

Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting held at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Independent Directors Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Enamul Hasan, Senior District and Sessions Judge (retired) Md Shafiqul Islam, Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md Ashraf Ali, and its Managing Director Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

In the 266th meeting, it was observed that the earnings per share experienced a remarkable 21% increase this year compared to the previous year.

The annual accounts for 2022 were duly approved; however, no dividend was declared at this time.

The return on capital exhibited a significant rise of 17.51% in 2021, followed by a more modest increase of 1.55% in 2022.

A total of Tk19.89 crores were sanctioned and disbursed, with Tk16.89 crores being allocated to 12 new institutions to ensure the company's complete operational readiness.

Subsequently, a significant portion of the funds collected from the old loans was utilised to fulfill the company's commitment to depositors, thereby ensuring a steady inflow of new loan income.

