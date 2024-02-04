1st ever development communication conclave illuminates the future of communications in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's development communication landscape witnessed a landmark event as the Bangladesh Development Communication Forum (BDCF) hosted the first-ever Development Communication Conclave on February 3rd, 2024, at the British Council Bangladesh.

This groundbreaking event, sponsored by Expressions Ltd., brought together over 200 communications professionals from over 120 international and national organizations across diverse sectors including development, media, corporate, and research. The daylong conclave served as a powerful platform to illuminate the transformative potential of communication in addressing the dynamic challenges of Bangladesh's development journey.

Dr. Dipu Moni, Minister of Social Welfare, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest, along with distinguished Special Guests including Ramesh Singh, Country Director of CARE Bangladesh, Md. Fazlul Kader, Additional Managing Director of PKSF, and Syed Apon Ahsan - Director and Chief Belief Officer of Expressions Ltd.

Dr. Dipu Moni highlighted the crucial role of development communication in tackling pressing national needs. "The role of development communication professionals is crucial in driving change by promoting positive shifts in people's mindsets, making behavioral change communication indispensable for successful implementation of any developmental initiative," she emphasized, underscoring the significance of crafting impactful narratives that resonate with stakeholders and drive positive change.

With an enriching lineup of sessions and speakers, the conclave holds a daylong exploration of the evolving landscape of communication in the development sector. The event kicked off with the session "Amplify to Influence," featuring notable speakers including Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Policy Analyst and Distinguished Fellow, Center for Policy Dialogue, Reed Aeschliman, Mission Director, USAID Bangladesh, Tom Miscioscia, Country Director, British Council Bangladesh, and Ramendu Majumdar, Chairman and MD of Expressions Ltd.

Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya stressed the significance of creating communication messages that are easy to understand and precise, while also focusing on being clear, concise, and humble. He emphasized that Development Communication is a multidisciplinary field, which inherently makes it complicated. To improve its effectiveness, it is essential to evaluate both the transmission process and its results.

The following sessions explored the intricacies of Social and behavioral change in Bangladesh, featured luminaries like Mira Mitra of Bharasa Institute of Social Development and Human Advancement, Sara Zaker from Asiatic Marketing Communication Ltd., and Tropa Majumdar from Expressions Ltd. Additionally, discussions on Telling Global Stories and Building Brands in the Digital Age was led by experts including Munaf Mobin Chowdhury of Aleph Bangladesh and Tanvir Chowdhury, Correspondent at Aljazeera.

It also featured a thought-provoking discussion on the relevance of individuals in the era of AI, with speakers including Nazia Andaleeb Preema, and Hasan Rahman.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Tony Michael, Convenor of the event stated, "This conclave marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's development communication landscape. With the convergence of over 200 experts and professionals from various sectors, we aim to foster dialogue, exchange insights, and chart a course towards impactful communication strategies for development."

About Bangladesh Development Communication Forum (BDCF): Bangladesh Development Communication Forum (BDCF) serves as the premier collaborative platform for professionals and enthusiasts in development communication, media, advocacy, campaign, public relations, and knowledge management in Bangladesh. It aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, skill development, and the amplification of development stories.