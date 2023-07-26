17th IDC Nationals Debate Festival

After holding their breath for 4 long years, Ideal Debating Club is hosting its 17th edition of IDC Nationals, where 56 teams will be competing in two different segments: 'Bangla' & 'English'.

A public speaking competition and debate-related quiz will be also held as subsidiary segments, reads a press release.

There will be three different quotas to qualify for the knockout stage in the Bangla segment: Open (8 teams), Novice(2 teams), and Junior (2 teams).

Whereas, the English teams will have only the open quota. The Bangla portion of the tournament will be precisely operated with 32 teams. On the other hand, 24 teams will be competing in the English part.

The tournament will be conducted by the club's moderator Mahi Uddin and a dedicated panel of 30 members. Abul Khair Group, Panjeri Publications, United International University, Maggy, Well Food, Polar, and Modern Green City are going to assist the whole festival.

Somoy TV and The Business Standard will show up as their media partner.

The event is going to uphold Ideal Debating Club's legacy on 28-29 July 2023. The debaters from the whole country are going to have a splendid weekend.