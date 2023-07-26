17th IDC Nationals Debate Festival

Corporates

Press Release
26 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 02:44 pm

17th IDC Nationals Debate Festival

Press Release
26 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 02:44 pm
17th IDC Nationals Debate Festival

After holding their breath for 4 long years, Ideal Debating Club is hosting its 17th edition of IDC Nationals, where 56 teams will be competing in two different segments: 'Bangla' & 'English'. 

A public speaking competition and debate-related quiz will be also held as subsidiary segments, reads a press release. 

There will be three different quotas to qualify for the knockout stage in the Bangla segment: Open (8 teams), Novice(2 teams), and Junior (2 teams). 

Whereas, the English teams will have only the open quota. The Bangla portion of the tournament will be precisely operated with 32 teams. On the other hand, 24 teams will be competing in the English part.

The tournament will be conducted by the club's moderator Mahi Uddin and a dedicated panel of 30 members. Abul Khair Group, Panjeri Publications, United International University, Maggy, Well Food, Polar, and Modern Green City are going to assist the whole festival. 

Somoy TV and The Business Standard will show up as their media partner.

The event is going to uphold Ideal Debating Club's legacy on 28-29 July 2023. The debaters from the whole country are going to have a splendid weekend.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

7h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

23h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

4h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

20h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

22h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up