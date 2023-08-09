15 years of educational development in Sirajganj by District Education Engineering Office

Over the span of 15 years, the Education Engineering Office in Sirajganj has been dedicated to enhancing the education system's quality and accessibility, bringing about positive changes through focused efforts. The Education Engineering Directorate, operating under the Ministry of Education in Bangladesh, has been actively engaged in transforming the education landscape since the current government came into power in 2009.

The government's commitment to advancing education, especially in rural regions like Sirajganj, has led to the formulation of comprehensive education policies aimed at inclusivity and equitable access. This concerted approach has yielded significant results, fostering development within the district through the Directorate of Education and Engineering.

Before 2009, development initiatives for the education sector were halted by changes in political leadership in 2001. However, the re-establishment of the Awami League government in 2009 marked a turning point, triggering renewed efforts towards education system development.

According to reliable sources within the Education Engineering Office, significant progress has been achieved in Sirajganj between 2009 and 2023. Notably, new educational buildings have been constructed, both private and government institutions have undergone renovation, and numerous projects have been successfully executed. An estimated sum of 1,000 crore rupees has been invested in these development endeavours. This encompasses the construction of 450 new buildings, costing around Tk 850 crore, and the refurbishment of 500 private educational institutions and 10 government institutions, involving an expenditure of approximately 152 crore rupees.

Key projects have been undertaken to bolster the education sector in Sirajganj. These include the construction of 60 schools under the Selected Non-Government Secondary School Scheme, with a development cost of Tk162,24,36,000. Expansion of 60 selected non-government secondary schools has been pursued, entailing an investment of Tk68,23,06,000. Additionally, the construction of 36 institutions under the Selected Non-Government Madrasa Project has been completed at a cost of Tk86,88,71,000.

Furthermore, efforts have been concentrated on enhancing science and technology education by developing nine government colleges, amounting to an investment of 63 crore 12 lakh 36 thousand taka. The establishment of technical schools and colleges, along with institutes across 100 upazilas, has been advanced with an expenditure of Tk15,47.46,000. Under the Secondary Education Sector Investment Program, 28 educational institutions have been constructed at a cost of Tk20,36,30,000. The development of 35 selected Beskari colleges, aimed at elevating educational quality through technology, has been budgeted at Tk77,36,68,000.

Sirajganj's educational transformation also encompasses infrastructure projects, such as the establishment of 150 non-residential buildings in favour of Maushi Division (at an investment of Tk79.11 crore) and 70 institutions under the Technical and Madrasa Departments (involving a cost of Tk34.30 crore).

Habibur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Sirajganj Education Engineering Department, expressed that the ongoing developments mirror the broader efforts seen across the nation under the present government's stewardship.

Tanveer Shakeel Joy, Member of Parliament for Sirajganj-1 Constituency, emphasized that Sirajganj district has experienced remarkable progress. The establishment of essential infrastructure, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and modernization projects stand as a testament to the government's dedication under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Habibe Millat Munna, Member of the National Parliament for Sirajganj-2 (Sadar and Kamarkhand) Constituency, acknowledged the substantial strides made by the current government in various sectors, particularly in Sirajganj and Kamarkhand regions. These advancements, undertaken over 15 years, surpass those achieved by previous administrations since the nation's independence.

KM Hossain Ali Hasan, President of the Awami League in Sirajganj district, underscored the transformative impact of the current government's initiatives. He commended the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for driving comprehensive development in Sirajganj, akin to progress witnessed throughout the country. Many projects are on the verge of completion, reflecting the district's journey toward growth and prosperity.