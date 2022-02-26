13th Japanese Speech Contest held in Dhaka

The 13th "Speech Contest in Japanese Language" was held in Dhaka.

At the final round of the contest, the top 10 Japanese language learners out of 30 contestants were awarded, who impressed the audiences and judges alike with their speaking skills.

The contestants were judged on their uniqueness of topics, quality of speech contents, accent and conversation skills in Japanese language.

This year's speech contest was co-organised by the Embassy of Japan, the Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB) and the Japan Foundation.

Among the 10 final contestants, Mikasa Sanzana with the speech titled "Kokoro ni Nokotta Nihon no Kotoba (A memorable Japanese word)" in the advanced category got the biggest applause from the 4 Japanese Judges and won the first prize.

Arifa Iasmin also delivered a splendid speech titled "Watashi no Kazoku (My family)" and was awarded the first position in the Beginner's category.

This year's contest was sponsored by Euglena Co Ltd, Itochu Corporation, Kaicom Solutions Japan, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mizuoh, Nagasaki Restaurant, Nippon Koei Co Ltd, Saito Nenshi Bangladesh LTD, Sojitz Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Pte Ltd, YKK Bangladesh Pte Ltd, as well as the Japan Commerce & Industry Association in Dhaka.