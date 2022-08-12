‘Core inflation in Asia might not last as long as in other countries’

Economy

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

‘Core inflation in Asia might not last as long as in other countries’

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 01:16 pm
When the money supply increases and demand continues to rise, the prices of various products and services may also rise. Photo: Collected
When the money supply increases and demand continues to rise, the prices of various products and services may also rise. Photo: Collected

Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc has said that core inflation in Asia may not he as long lasting as in other parts of the world, allowing policy makers to focus on slowing growth as headline price pressures cool.

"Across the region, monetary officials may thus 'look through' the current spike in headline CPI readings, and begin to worry more about the looming slowdown in global growth," Neumann said.

"The correlation between food and energy prices on the one hand, and core prices on the other, is often lower than it is in the West where 'core stickiness' may pose a particularly acute problem."

There are drawbacks, such as the bigger impact of headline inflation on core CPIs in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

"A lingering worry is that core CPIs will prove stubbornly 'sticky', staying elevated or even continuing to climb further, forcing ongoing monetary tightening even as economies start to cool," according to Neumann.

Still, for much of Asia this threat is unlikely to play out. Labor markets aren't feeling the same strain of workers shortages that other developed economies are, which will also ease pressure on core inflation.

"So...good reason to expect 'manageable stickiness' for the most part," Neumann said. 

 

Bangladesh

inflation / Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

2h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

4h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

4h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

4h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr