Construction, wood, electrical expos display over 2,000 products

Visitors browse through various construction products at the ‘Bangladesh Buildcon International Expo 2022’ held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Mumit M

Three international expositions in the capital have been exhibiting over 2,000 construction, wood and electrical products of about 200 companies from 10 countries including Bangladesh.

The 6th Bangladesh Buildcon International Expo 2022, the 6th Bangladesh Wood International Expo and the Electrical Expo Bangladesh 2022, which started at the International Convention City Bashundhara on Thursday, will end today.

Companies participating in the fair are showcasing various building materials, machinery, technologies, electrical products and tools including laminates, boards, coatings, abrasives, and adhesives related to the wood and furniture industries.

People visiting the fairs said such exhibitions provide them an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies.

Habib Hossain, a contractor visiting the fair, told TBS, "I came to know about road cleaners, asphalt plants, cables, and various locks that use new technologies. I also had an opportunity to speak with some foreign companies."

Niraj Shah, managing director of Indian Company Kaushik Engineering Works, told TBS, "We are mainly working in the road construction sector. We have been in Bangladesh for 22 years. Many people who have been using our products came to the fair and shared their experiences. The visitors' response was very good."

Photo: Mumit M

Surjeet Shetty, owner of India-based Shree Parijat Machinery, told TBS, "We manufacture concrete block machines. The number of visitors at the fair was a bit low on Thursday, but it is good today. People have been inquiring about our products."

Abu Taleb Akand, marketing officer of BRB Cables, told TBS, "We have brought cables, fans, super enamel copper wire, and optical fibres here. People responded very well. They loved our cables. They showed huge interest in our extra high-voltage cables and USB cables."

Mahmudul Hasan, marketing manager of Bizli Cables, told TBS, "We have brought a new USB cable which has been attracting a lot of people. Many visitors at the fair have shared their experience of using cables. Online order for our USB cables has been increasing steadily."

Sanjay Mitra, an official of Indian company CAC, told TBS, "We work with various chemicals and raw materials including dyes. Many people visited our stall at the fair and expressed interest in our products."

Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, assistant general manager of Wener Group, told TBS, "We are exhibiting switches, sockets, circuit breakers, and HDB breakers. We bring the raw materials from abroad and make these products here. We hope that this exhibition will promote our products and increase our sales."

Organisers said the event was held to further modernise Bangladeshi construction and furniture industry and increase their production and quality.

Photo: Mumit M

Besides, the fairs highlight world class products that are currently produced in a significant amount in Bangladesh.

Organisers of the trade shows aim to provide local contractors and furniture manufacturers different options for sourcing materials, solving problems and optimising production.

ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Futurex Trade Fairs and Events Pvt Ltd, and Bangladesh Electrical Association organised the trade show that remains open for all from 11 am to 8 pm.