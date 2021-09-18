Commodity prices on the rise internationally: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said prices of daily commodities are on the rise in the international market.

"Due to the increase in the price of oil and sugar in the international market, Bangladesh is being affected," he said while addressing an event at Rangpur.

He was present as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of the book "Smritite Ronangon" held in Rangpur city.

The Department of Consumer Protection is monitoring to keep the market under control and it will be resolved very soon," he remarked.

