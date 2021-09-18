Commodity prices on the rise internationally: Commerce Minister

18 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 03:29 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said prices of daily commodities are on the rise in the international market.  

"Due to the increase in the price of oil and sugar in the international market, Bangladesh is being affected," he said while addressing an event at Rangpur.

 He was present as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of the book "Smritite Ronangon" held in Rangpur city.

The Department of Consumer Protection is monitoring to keep the market under control and it will be resolved very soon," he remarked.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud along with Administrator Asib Ahsan, District Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin, General Secretary (Ad)  Rezaul Karim Raju, Metropolitan President Safiur Rahman Safi, General Secretary Babu Tushar Kanti Mandal and District Chhatra League, freedom fighters and students of Rangpur district were also present.

