Commerce ministry to start repaying Qcoom customers from Monday 

The commerce ministry has decided to start repaying Tk59 crore to over 6,700 customers of e-commerce platform Qcoom.

The money is currently stuck in payment gateway Foster in escrow.

The disbursement process will begin following an event held at the ministry auditorium on Monday, reads an official press release.

Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh will attend the programme as the chief guest.

This move will mark the beginning of clearing a total of Tk214 crore, stuck in escrow services, of which Tk166 crore accounts for orders made in Qcoom.

Other than the Tk166 crore, stuck in the payment gateway Foster, Qcoom has another Tk231 crore stuck in their Foster account.

The ministry, earlier this month sought steps by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to pay back the said amount.

To release the fund that is stuck in the Foster account and disburse it to clients, the commerce ministry held a meeting with officials of the law ministry, central bank and law enforcement agencies on 28 December last year.

According to a list sent to the ministry by Foster and Qcoom, a total of 6,721 Qcoom clients are owed over Tk59.05 crore.

Earlier on 30 June, BB froze Foster's account at the request of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over money laundering allegations and as a result, Qcoom's Tk397 crore in their Foster account got stuck.

Qcoom Chief Executive Officer Ripon Mia was arrested in October and the operation of the beleaguered online shopping platform has been suspended ever since.

The BB had suspended two Foster accounts with nearly Tk194 crore.

According to the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit, Qcoom, in their six accounts, has Tk790 crore, paid by the customers.

The suspended accounts currently have a deposit of Tk2.97 crores, while the company has already withdrawn the rest.

After the Qcoom clients get their refunds from the money stuck in the payment gateway, it will pave the way for refunding another Tk48 crore, which customers have paid on other shady e-commerce platforms.

However, there is still uncertainty about refunding the money customers paid before the introduction of the escrow service, because earlier the customers' payments went directly to the companies' bank accounts.

