Commerce ministry to review e-commerce business models, including Evaly, Dhamaka

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh today declared that the ministry will review the business models of existing e-commerce platforms like Evaly, Dhamaka and Alesha Mart.

He also noted that companies not complying with the newly passed e-commerce guidelines will be sent show-cause letters.

Necessary actions will be taken against the policy-defying organisations should their business models are not compatible with the country's existing laws.

Tapan further said existing and upcoming e-commerce companies have to go through registration at the Commerce Ministry and must obtain Business Identification Number (BIN).

"E-commerce platforms failing to get BIN number will have their sites shut down by BTRC," he said following an emergency meeting on the country's e-commerce platforms held at the ministry.

Additionally, companies operating through Facebook must also obtain BIN numbers, Tapan added.

The meeting also instructed the e-commerce platforms not to pay dues of old customers by bringing in money from new customers.

The Commerce Secretary advised consumers to file cases against Evaly and other platforms that failed to deliver products or refunds within the promised time.

"To mitigate the losses of consumers, should the assets of companies like Evaly need to be sold it has to be done via court order," he added.

The meeting was attended by ministry officials, representatives from Bangladesh Bank and e-Cab and lawyers.

