Commerce ministry releases e-commerce guideline

The digital commerce guidelines released by the commerce ministry for bringing accountability to the sale of goods and services online have been positively received by those engaged in online businesses.

They, however, stressed the need for proper implementation of the guidelines.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi briefed reporters on various aspects of the guidelines over an online event on Tuesday, reading out the key points of the guidelines.

The minister said that for digital businesses to run smoothly, the Digital Commerce Management Guidelines were prepared after consulting various ministries, governmental and non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders concerned.

"It gives detailed explanations about displaying product and services information in the marketplace, general rules, presentation of sale of goods or services in the marketplace, product delivery, advance payment price adjustment etc. We hope it will be helpful for customers," he added.

The programme conducted by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was addressed, among others, by Chairman of the Bangladesh Protijogita Commission, Md Mofizul Islam, Director General of the WTO Cell of the commerce ministry, Md Hafizur Rahman, and Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, Bablu Kumar Saha.

Tapan Kumar Ghosh said, "I came to know about the expansion of this sector through mass media and social media. Customers were being lured by unlimited offers. Joining this ministry a month ago, I gave importance to creating consumer and business friendly guideline for e-commerce. Hopefully, both entrepreneurs and consumers will get positive results from this guideline."

Terming the formulation of the guideline a milestone, Syed Almas Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, observed that if it is not implemented with the involvement of law enforcement agencies, the guidelines will fail to bear any fruit.

He said, "For example, the copyright law which has been enacted, but due to lack of enforcement, it has become useless. We have to ensure that this guideline does not share the fate of the copyright act."

Kabir said it is important to have coordination between concerned agencies, including Bangladesh Bank and City Corporations, in enforcing the law.

"The e-commerce business will exceed $3 billion in the next two years. Those who are doing business have to be given some freedom. You cannot swim with your hands and feet tied. Opportunities have to be provided, so that they can come up with more and more innovative business solutions in compliance with the law," he added.

Shami Kaiser, president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, said the guideline aims at bringing e-commerce to greater accountability and transparency. It protects the interests of consumers and provides opportunities for entrepreneurs at the same time. It also prevents entrepreneurs from making unrealistic offers.

She said, "Besides opening a new horizon, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector has brought forth various problems also. If needed, the law can be changed to address those problems."