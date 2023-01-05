Commerce ministry asks BB to set aside dollar for import of essentials

The commerce ministry has requested the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to conserve a certain amount of dollars to facilitate the import of six daily commodities so as to ensure a smooth supply of goods during the month of Ramadan.

"In a letter to central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, the ministry urged to keep a certain quota of US dollars for opening letters of credit to import edible oil, sugar, onion, lentils, chickpeas, and dates," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh confirmed the development to the Business Standard on Thursday (5 January).

The move came as essential commodity traders and processors held a meeting with the commerce minister at his office in Dhaka on 4 January.

At the meeting, the businessmen claimed that they could not open letters of credit (LCs) due to banks being reluctant amid dollar shortage.

They also warned a supply shortage may occur if imports do not increase amidst concerns in keeping prices of Ramadan items affordable, given the government's move regarding austerity in imports.