Commerce minister for duty-free cotton from US

Economy

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 05:17 pm

Commerce minister for duty-free cotton from US

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has requested the United States to provide duty-free trade facilities for cotton imports to Bangladesh.

"The industries will benefit hugely if the United States grants Bangladesh duty-free trade facilities to import cotton used in the ready-made garment factories," said the minister while addressing the 4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh-2023 at a hotel in Dhaka Friday (January 20).

The Bangladesh Cotton Association in collaboration with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association organised the summit. 

Tipu Munshi said, "Bangladesh needs 9 million belts of cotton to export ready-made garments to the world market, of which only 150,000 belts of cotton are produced in the country, which is about 1.6% of the total demand."

"Even if this production doubles, Bangladesh will have to import a huge amount of cotton from abroad. In this case, the United States can provide duty free trade facilities for cotton imports," he added.

US Embassy in Dhaka Charge d'Affaires Helen LaFave, Ambassador of Brazil in Dhaka Paulo Fernando Dias Feres, Australian High Commissioner in Dhaka Jeremy Bruer, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Jashim Uddin, and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan spoke at the event among others.

