Citizen's platform for monthly Tk1,000 allowance for unemployed youths 

TBS Report 
16 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 02:39 pm

Social safety allowances of all types should be set at a minimum of Tk1,000, the platform recommends 

The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, has urged the government to bring at least 10% (around 6.69 lakh people) of the country's unemployed youths under the government's safety net initiative.

It has proposed setting all types of social safety allowances at a minimum of Tk1,000 to help those who are marginalised cope with the rising prices of essential commodities.

Experts also recommended that allocations for social safety programmes meant for the poor be earmarked separately while disclosing the findings of a study titled  "Current Socio-Economic Condition, National Budget and Perspectives of the 'Left Behind' Communities" on Monday.

The platform calculated that the government will have to allocate some Tk5,863 crore (1.34% of the GDP) more for FY2022-23 to ensure the minimum Tk1,000 allowance for the financially insolvent.

Observing that macroeconomic stability in Bangladesh has never been so much under pressure since 2007-08, it said the tax-free income limit at an individual level should be at Tk3.5 lakh while women and other disadvantaged groups may be given further leeway.

The platform said that Bangladesh's economy is yet to go back to its pre-pandemic level while the Russia-Ukraine War, supply chain dislocation, and rising commodity prices among other factors are to make the situation worse in 2023-24

According to CPD's findings, Bangladesh's total Revenue-to-GDP ratio was at 9.4% in FY21 – a figure lowest among all South Asian nations and one of the lowest in the world. 

Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, Convener Debapriya Bhattacharya, also a distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), presented a paper on the current economic situation, upcoming budget and perspective of the "left behind" communities

The recommendations and observations made in platform's latest study include: 

  • Employment targetting and employment tracking 
  • More food support and fiscal assistance
  • Increased allocations to address pandemic fallouts (eg child marriage, child labour, school dropouts)
  • A certain portion of local government budgets should be explicitly allocated for children
  • Support to non-MPO school teachers
  • Introduction of an Education Credit Card for students with a yearly limit of Tk1 lakh
  • Additional and specific allocation for the education of minority groups 
  • Better access to bank loans for LGBTQ+ communities 
  • More human capacity for agricultural extension services
  • More effective pricing and processes for paddy and rice procurement
  • Prices fixed by the government for fertilizer and hybrid seeds need to be enforced
  • Strengthened social-media-based female entrepreneurs who emerged amid the Covid-19 pandemic 
  • Introduction of health cards for the workers

