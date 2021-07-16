CID requests BB to freeze e-commerce company Dhamaka's bank accounts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank with a request to freeze Dhamaka Shop's bank accounts.

CID additional deputy inspector general Kamrul Ahsan told TBS, "We wrote to the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday to freeze Dhamaka's bank accounts as part of an ongoing investigation into activities of various e-commerce companies."

According to sources, like the popular e-commerce platform Evaly, there are allegations against Dhamaka that it is not providing products or refunds to customers on time despite taking advance payments.

The Bangladesh Bank has already got Evaly's bank account information. The central bank has also sought account details of 11 other e-commerce companies from banks and non-banking financial institutions.

They are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shop, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart, Needs, Qcoom, E-orange, Dalal Plus and Bajaj Collection.

On the heels of a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

On Wednesday, various popular brands, such as Trendz, Rang Bangladesh, Artisan Outfitters, Fit Elegance, Rio International, decided not to allow the redeeming of Evaly's gift vouchers on account of not getting payments from the e-commerce company.