Chittagong VAT Commissionerate achieves 11.41% growth in July

Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chittagong achieved 11.41% growth in July.

The VAT department has termed the growth in July as a good start to the 2021-22 fiscal year after tackling the Covid-19 crisis, reads a press release issued by the VAT Commissionerate on Friday.

The VAT Commissionerate decided to declare the 'Officer of the Month' award on the basis of performance in different categories in each tax period of 2021-22. The award was presented to three officers in July.

It is mentioned that in July of the last fiscal year, VAT revenue collection was Tk587.69 crore, which increased to Tk654.75 crore in July of the current financial year.

According to the press release, all the eight divisions and 24 circles in five districts under Chittagong VAT Commissionerate have worked diligently. In order to recognise their talent and desire for work, Best Divisional Officer, Best Circle Officer, and Best Sector Officer will be selected every month.