Chattogram port gets 2 new gantry cranes

Economy

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 08:03 pm

With the addition of these gears, the container handling capacity of the seaport is expected to increase

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two Quayside Gantry Cranes (QGC) and three Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes have been added to the fleet of Chattogram port, the main seaport of the country, for fast and safe handling of containers.

From Shanghai port, a ship named XIN CHEN HAI YANG carrying the equipment arrived at the port on Monday, Omar Faruk, secretary to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) confirmed.

With the addition of these state-of-the-art gears, the container handling capacity of the seaport is expected to increase significantly, he told The Business Standard.

The ship has taken berthing at New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT)-5 jetty of the port.  

Earlier, two QGCs and three RTG cranes had joined the fleet on 7 May.

CPA sources said the number of gantry cranes at two terminals of the Chattogram port is now 18 including the two new ones.

The new cranes will be installed at the terminals in the next two weeks.

With those, 14 gantry cranes will be in operation at New Mooring Container Terminal while four others at the Chattogram Container Terminal of the port.

 

Comments

