C&F Agents Association withdraws strike

Economy

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

C&F Agents Association withdraws strike

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 12:26 pm
File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association has withdrawn the strike they called on 30 and 31 January.

The decision was taken according to the directives of the Secretary General of the federation, reads a circular published by the federation on Monday (30 January).

The association had previously announced a two-day strike on 30 and 31 January in demand of an amendment to the Customs Agent Licensing Rules 2020.

As per the existing law, a candidate must be a graduate and has to pass an exam to get a C&F agent licence. So there is no scope to transfer a licence to another person, which the organisation leaders consider as a violation of their fundamental rights as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) does not consider C&F agent licences as a recognised trading business.

"NBR officials compare our licence with driving licence, not traders, even though we have invested in this sector and created employment. Under the current law, if I die, my company dies too," said AKM Akther Hossain, president of Chattogram Customs Agents Association.

Apart from this, the association had demanded the cancellation of other sections of the law – the licence of the respective C&F agent will not be renewed if any importers have duty arrears, cancellation of the agent's licence if the customs tax is owed, no licence to any domestic-foreign joint-owned company, and to make the agent responsible in case of importing goods under false declaration.

Earlier on 7 June 2022, the association observed a half-day strike over the same demand and then called off the strike after the NBR assured them of amending the law. But there has been no further progress since then.

Bangladesh / Top News

C&F agents / strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

2h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund