Central bank ends subsidy in fragrant rice export

Economy

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:16 pm

Related News

Central bank ends subsidy in fragrant rice export

The Bangladesh Bank did not state any reason for the decision in the circular

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:16 pm
Central bank ends subsidy in fragrant rice export

The central bank has directed banks to end a 15% cash incentive to fragrant rice exporters.

Subsidies for other rice exporters, however, will be continued, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular issued on Monday.

The bank did not state any reason for the decision in the circular.

The government introduced a 15% cash subsidy last year to rice exporters for the first time in the country's history with the view to encouraging shipment of the surplus grain.

According to a central bank directive in this regard, in an earlier directive issued on 30 January 2020, the central bank introduced the financial aid offers to rice exporters.

Millers, who process rice from locally grown paddy, will be eligible for the cash subsidy on their earnings from export, according to a central bank directive issued at the time.

Top News

Fragrant rice / subsidy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

4h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

9h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

9h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records