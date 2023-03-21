Cattle fattening sector added to Tk5,000cr refinancing scheme

Economy

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Cattle fattening sector added to Tk5,000cr refinancing scheme

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Cattle Fattening sector has now been added to the Tk5,0000 crore refinancing scheme made by the Bangladesh Bank last year to ensure food security in the country.

The central bank will distribute the low-interest loans to the agricultural sector with the aim of increasing domestic production and ensuring food security in the global food crisis.

According to the scheme, banks will borrow money from the central bank at 0.50% interest and lend it to farmers at a rate of 4%. 

Farmers have up to 18 months to repay the loan, plus a three-month grace period.

The scheme will last through 30 June 2024, and if necessary, a new timeframe and budget would be established.

The cattle fattening process involves nutritious diets and movement restrictions, according to the Department of Livestock Services.

The current global situation has led to an increase in food prices and a global food crisis as a result of a weakened supply system, prompting the government to adopt measures to deal with the changed circumstances. 

Top News

Cattle / Refinancing Scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

11h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

25m | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

3h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

2h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max