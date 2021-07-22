Cattle farmers now worried about repaying loans

After setting up cattle farms, borrowing loans or selling lands, farmers had to sell them at losses after bringing it to different cattle markets in the capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Also, many farmers took back the sacrificial animals to home, spending Tk10,000 per cattle as transport cost.

The farmers are now worried about how they will repay the loans.

About half of the cows brought for sale in the capital were not sold. Photo- Jahir Rayhan

The sacrificial animal market could not trade well this year. About half of the cows brought for sale in the capital were not sold.

While talking to The Business Standard, farmers and cattle traders at Gabtoli Haat in the capital demanded government assistance for the affected farmers.

How could I repay the loan of Tk50 lakh.

Upon entering through the main gate of Gabtali cattle haat, 60 large size cattles have been seen on the left side since the beginning of the market.

Babu Cattle Agro brought the cattles to the market from Singair in Manikganj.

While talking to the farm's owner Omar Farooq, who sat sadly at the market on Eid day, he said sadly, "Brother, how does it feel when people offer Tk2 lakh for a cow that I have reared for one year after purchasing at Tk3 lakh."

"My head is not working. Customers bargained for Tk5 lakh for the cattle weighing more than 16 mounds while at the farm but did not sell," regretted Omar.

Omar Faruque managed to sell 10 cattles and are taking back the rest 50.

He took a bank loan of Tk50 lakh. Now he is thinking about how to repay the loan.

Omar Farooq is also worried about getting a new loan. He said that those who have money are given bank loans. I have counted losses this time, I will not be given a loan.

"It will cost me Tk7,000 to transport each cattle in between Manikganj and Dhaka. Moreover, I have to pay Tk3 lakh pandal rent at the market," he added.

He requested assistance from the government for the affected farmers. Otherwise farmers would lose interest in farming cattles, he added.

Active Agro brought 35 cattles to Gabtoli market, three of whom died in a traffic jam on the way from Dhamairhat upazila of Naogaon. And only six cows have been sold in Gabtali market.