Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

Economy

Abul Kashem
24 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

Bangladesh has the lowest per capita car ownership compared to some of its neighbours

Abul Kashem
24 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:37 pm

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked the commerce ministry to submit a detailed report on whether the 0-1,600cc single slab for automobiles could be split up into three categories so that more middle-class people can afford small cars.

The PMO move also looks to mapping out how the budding local auto industry could be facilitated.

Currently, the single slab changes a unified tariff. As a result, importing a car with 800cc engine capacity costs the same as a 1,600cc vehicle, deterring middle and low-income people from buying cars.

The unified tariff for up to 1,600cc cars is around 91% for new autos. The duties and taxes go as high as 130% for import of reconditioned vehicles.

The size – or cubic capacity – of a car's engine is measured in cubic centimetres (cc). It refers to the amount of air and fuel that can be pushed through the cylinders in the engine. In most cases, the general rule of thumb is that the bigger the capacity, the more powerful it tends to be.

Popular auto brands in Bangladesh such as Toyota Axio, Toyota Allion and Toyota Fielder range around 1,500 cc, while lower cc cheap brands include Wagon R 1,200 cc and Maruti Suzuki 800-1,200 cc.

To attract foreign investors, the government last year announced its Automobile Industry Development Policy with fiscal perks such as tax rebate on purchase of made-in-Bangladesh cars and cash incentives on export of locally manufactured or assembled autos.

Meanwhile, local group Uttara Motors Ltd has already invested in assembling and manufacturing cars locally with Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation in Chattogram's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Several other local companies are also set to invest in the automobile industry after teaming up with Japan's Mitsubishi and Korea's automobile company Hyundai.

Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Group of Companies, applied to the PMO recently, seeking the split-up of the single slab to 0-800 cc, 801-1,200 cc and 1,201-1,600 cc.

On 18 January, the PMO subsequently asked the commerce ministry to prepare a detailed report.

Matiur Rahman declined to talk about the matter when approached for comments.

In the proposal to the PMO, he wrote, "If the single slab is split up into three, more middle-class, low-income people and professionals will be able to buy cars."

He also mentioned that if the import policy is reconfigured after the split-up, there will be more local and foreign investments for car assembling and manufacturing in Bangladesh.

The Uttara Group chairman also talked about achieving self-sufficiency in auto manufacturing and better competing in the international market.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, demand for cars in Bangladesh has been increasing rapidly since 2014.

In that year, more than 1.5 lakh cars were registered; the number jumped to nearly 4.9 lakh in 2019. It dropped to around 3.7 lakh the following year due to the pandemic, but rose to more than 4.45 lakh last year.

Bangladesh has 3 cars per 1000 population, compared to 897 cars per 1000 in Malaysia. Even neighbouring Myanmar has 129 cars per 1000 persons. In Vietnam, car ownership per person is 3 times that of Bangladesh, according to a research paper of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh published last year.

Top News

cars / middle class

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

9h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

10h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

13h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

14h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

5h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

5h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

5h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’