Per capita external debt stands at $292

Economy

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:39 pm

Related News

Per capita external debt stands at $292

Foreign debt position is not alarming but debt management is poor

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:39 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh's per capita external debt now stands at $292.11 (equivalent to Tk24,890), Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said.

The current foreign debt amounts to $49.46 billion, he said in parliament on Wednesday.

Loans agreed upon with various development partner countries and institutions until 30 June surpassed $95.9 billion, of which $59.5 billion have been disbursed, the minister added.

Bangladesh's outstanding external debt as percentage of GDP was 15.49% in FY 2020, up from 14.71% in FY 2019, according to a report of the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

Comparing the total outstanding debt with the Gross Domestic Product and the ratio of debt servicing with exports of goods and services and revenue earning, the ERD said external debt sustainability had improved. 

All the indicators are below the threshold level, and Bangladesh is categorized as "less indebted" country according to the World Bank. 

The per capita foreign debt in Bangladesh is not alarming considering the numerical analysis, but the poor debt management poses risks, said Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank, Dhaka.

A county faces risks when it fails to repay loans, but Bangladesh will be out of such risks in near future considering debt, reserve, export, import and inward remittances. 

The WB and the International Monetary Fund compiles the risk factors of each country every year, and Bangladesh secured a place in the lower risk category in the latest assessment, even amid the Covid pandemic, Zahid said.

Expressing concerns over the debt management by the government, he said debts would become an additional burden if loans could not be converted into investments. If the government fails to build infrastructure and assets utilizing loans to generate further resources, loan repayment would be worrisome. 

Bangladesh received about $6.78 billion in foreign loans in FY2021 and repaid $1.9 billion, including interest. 

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / AHM Mustafa Kamal / External debt / Per Capita External Debt / FY21

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers