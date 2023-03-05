Call for promoting entrepreneurship education to attain sustainable dev amid global volatility

Economy

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 10:40 pm

Call for promoting entrepreneurship education to attain sustainable dev amid global volatility

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Promoting entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship education is crucial to achieve sustainable development and keep the economy vibrant, amid the ongoing volatile situation in the world, said economists. 

"The economic dynamics of emerging and least developed countries have been remarkably challenged by rising unemployment, high inflation and declining purchasing power around the world," said eminent economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, in a session, after inaugurating the 4th international conference on "Entrepreneurship in the Global Turbulent Scenario: Challenges and Resilience", on Sunday.

The two-day conference is organised by the Entrepreneurial Economists Club of Dhaka School of Economics. 

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, governing council chairman of the Dhaka School of Economics, laid emphasis on strengthening the local economy. 

"The expansion of entrepreneurial attitudes and entrepreneurial education is very important to achieve sustainable development in this volatile crisis all over the world," he added.

In the session, the keynote paper was presented by Dr Sardana Khan, lecturer of Central Queensland University, Australia. She said that proper supply chain coordination is essential to mitigate global volatility, mentioning that she has created a residential model for business.

Prof Anisul M Islam, Department of Economics, University of Houston-Downtown, Texas and Adjunct Faculty Moazzem Hossain, Griffith University, Australia, joined the session as special guests.

Dr Tanpat Kraiwanit of Rangsit University, Thailand, Dr Yashoda Krishna of GNV Institute of Management, India, Prof Dr Jose Vargas-Hernand of Mexico and Prof Kripa S Gupta of India were guests of honours.

Prof Dr Munim K Barai from Japan presented another paper in the session.

As a session chair, Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said that during the turbulent global economic situation, the government can establish social banking to channelise small savings into investments, for which a separate regulatory agency is required.

Among others, Assistant Professors Rehana Parvin and Dr Sara Tasneem and lecturer Shamim Ahmad, also spoke. 

The session was followed by elevator speech, debate, case studies, a book fair and a cultural event commemorating the historic 7th March Speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Shekih Mujibur Rahman.

The event was sponsored by National Life Insurance Company Ltd.

A total of 42 papers on social, economic, business and monetary perspectives will be presented at the conference in two days, said the organisers in a press release.

