Call to build an environment-friendly modern leather industry

Speakers called upon the government to take steps necessary for solving the existing problems of the country's tannery industry to build an environment-friendly modern leather industry.

They demanded ensuring social compliance in the tannery industry and building an eco-friendly and modern leather industrial city, making waste management and CETP fully effective, other necessary steps to get the Leather Working Group (LWG) certified, appropriate measures to improve the occupational health and safety of workers, setting up a 50-bed hospital in the leather industrial city, and ensuring full implementation of maternity welfare facilities for women workers, says a press release.

They raised the demands addressing a discussion marking the 57th founding anniversary of the Tannery Workers Union (TWU) at BSCIC Leather Industrial City in Hemayetpur of Savar on Monday afternoon.

At the discussion, speakers stressed the need for effective steps to fully implement Bangladesh Labour Act-2006, and all the rules of the Bangladesh Labour Rules-2015, with regard to the tannery industry, and strengthening regular inspection and supervision by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

The demands also included implementation of a minimum wage structure announced by the government at all factories, halting the dismissal of skilled and experienced workers, stopping illegal contractors from working without registration and license, bringing the tannery industry back into the continuity of the formal sector as per ILO Conventions No. 87 and 98, and halting the interference in the freedom of workers to become members of trade unions.

Chaired by TWU President Abul Kalam Azad, the discussion was attended by Bangladesh Trade Union General Secretary Dr Wajedul Islam Khan as chief guest.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, chairman of Bangladesh Finished Leather and Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association, Md Mizabur Rahman, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association, Advocate Salim Ahsan Khan, legal counselor for the Bangladesh office of Solidarity Centre, and Mahmudul Hassan Khan, deputy director of Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) were present as special guests.