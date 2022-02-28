Cabinet okays draft of 'Export Policy 2021-2024' 

The Cabinet today approved the draft of "Export Policy 2021-2024" with a target of $80 billion export for FY2024.

The approval was given on Monday in the Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The government has also decided to allow food ingredients import from Japan.

Bangladesh recorded its highest ever single-month export earnings amounting to $4.91 billion in December last year, thanks to a strong rebound in demand for apparel in western markets even amid the Omicron spread.

The export receipts surpassed the $3.91 billion target set for the month, registering more than 48% year-on-year growth, according to provisional data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The export target for the fiscal year 2021 was $60 billion.