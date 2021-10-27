Businessmen seek further policy support

Hailing the government's stimulus packages in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, businessmen have called for continued policy support to facilitate further progress of the private sectors.

Business people have said that the government's steps dealing with the impacts of the pandemic have kept the economy moving forward and urged policymakers to remove existing hindrances.

The remarks came during a discussion meeting titled, "Sheikh Hasina's role for the development of industry and commerce during the pandemic," organized by the Awami League's central sub-committee on Industry and Commerce Affairs at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday.

Business leaders and several ministers, who attended the event, also praised the prime minister's role in ensuring the availability of Covid vaccines.

According to the business people, continued policy support for the private sector, which accounts for 86% of the country's economy, is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth.

"The present government is business-friendly. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced stimulus packages, without businessmen having to ask for it," said Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Siddikur Rahman.

He said, "We need the support through government policies to deal with issues businesses face. Most of the factories in Gazipur are in trouble due to the dilapidated condition of the roads. We need the roads fixed at the earliest."

Industries Minister Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "The Prime Minister has been able to deal with the panic over Coronavirus thanks to her strong leadership."

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of the FBCCI, lauded the steps taken by the prime minister for providing stimulus packages and ensuring vaccine availability.

He also said, "Various steps have been taken for the development of the private sector. However, the problems and loopholes in government policies must be eliminated."

Jasim Uddin, a vice-chairman of Bengal Group and president of FBCCI, said, "The steps taken by the business-friendly government have made it possible to deal with the pandemic-induced crisis."

"The government's incentives came as a blessing for the private sector, without which I would not have been able to pay the workers. Many factories would have gone out of business," he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the tax-GDP ratio.

"Although the tax-GDP ratio is much lower, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is not giving much importance on increasing it," said Jashim Uddin.

"The government is formulating a policy to ensure various facilities in the economic zone," he also said, pointing out that there is no discussion with private sector entrepreneurs.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who was the chief guest in the event, said, "The prime minister is working day and night to take the country forward."

"Because of firm decisions of the prime minister, massive development has taken place in the infrastructure sector. Once the megaprojects are implemented, the country's growth will increase further," said Quader, who is also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges.

Opposing the involvement of businessmen in politics, he said, "I am against businessmen getting into politics and I hate those who do business using politics as a tool."

Among others, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressed the meeting, chaired by Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Awami league's central sub-committee on industry and commerce.