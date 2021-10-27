Businessmen seek further policy support

Economy

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Businessmen seek further policy support

Continued policy support for the private sector, which accounts for 86% of the country’s economy, is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth, says business leaders

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hailing the government's stimulus packages in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, businessmen have called for continued policy support to facilitate further progress of the private sectors.

Business people have said that the government's steps dealing with the impacts of the pandemic have kept the economy moving forward and urged policymakers to remove existing hindrances.

The remarks came during a discussion meeting titled, "Sheikh Hasina's role for the development of industry and commerce during the pandemic," organized by the Awami League's central sub-committee on Industry and Commerce Affairs at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday.

Business leaders and several ministers, who attended the event, also praised the prime minister's role in ensuring the availability of Covid vaccines.

According to the business people, continued policy support for the private sector, which accounts for 86% of the country's economy, is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth.

 "The present government is business-friendly. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced stimulus packages, without businessmen having to ask for it," said Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Siddikur Rahman.

He said, "We need the support through government policies to deal with issues businesses face. Most of the factories in Gazipur are in trouble due to the dilapidated condition of the roads. We need the roads fixed at the earliest."

Industries Minister Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "The Prime Minister has been able to deal with the panic over Coronavirus thanks to her strong leadership."

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of the FBCCI, lauded the steps taken by the prime minister for providing stimulus packages and ensuring vaccine availability.

He also said, "Various steps have been taken for the development of the private sector. However, the problems and loopholes in government policies must be eliminated."

Jasim Uddin, a vice-chairman of Bengal Group and president of FBCCI, said, "The steps taken by the business-friendly government have made it possible to deal with the pandemic-induced crisis."

"The government's incentives came as a blessing for the private sector, without which I would not have been able to pay the workers. Many factories would have gone out of business," he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the tax-GDP ratio.

"Although the tax-GDP ratio is much lower, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is not giving much importance on increasing it," said Jashim Uddin.

"The government is formulating a policy to ensure various facilities in the economic zone," he also said, pointing out that there is no discussion with private sector entrepreneurs.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who was the chief guest in the event, said, "The prime minister is working day and night to take the country forward."

"Because of firm decisions of the prime minister, massive development has taken place in the infrastructure sector. Once the megaprojects are implemented, the country's growth will increase further," said Quader, who is also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges.

Opposing the involvement of businessmen in politics, he said, "I am against businessmen getting into politics and I hate those who do business using politics as a tool."

Among others, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressed the meeting, chaired by Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Awami league's central sub-committee on industry and commerce.

Bangladesh / Top News

business leaders / Awami League / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF