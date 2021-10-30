Businesses see export potential in Africa market  

Economy

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:01 pm

Related News

Businesses see export potential in Africa market  

Planning minister says Bangladeshi entrepreneurs need to grab the new investment and export destination  

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

With a large population, plenty of natural resources and a high import dependency, the African subcontinent can be a lucrative destination for Bangladeshi exports and investments particularly pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, footwear, agro and food-processing, Bangladeshi trade leaders told businesses.  

Despite 3% contribution to global trade, Africa turns more and more import dependent riding on a steady economic growth, they told a webinar titled "Trade & Investment Cooperation of Africa and Bangladesh: Towards a New Trajectory" on Saturday – the fifth day of Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit.  

The programme arranged by the commerce ministry and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) also blamed tariff and non-tariff barriers slapped by the African nations on imports in exploring the market.

Muhammad Zahangir Alam, director at the Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said since Africa can meet only 25% of its drug demand, the populous continent mostly import the pharmaceutical products.  

Referring to "a very positive economic growth" in Africa in the last one decade, Zahangir said Square has been exporting medicine worth $10 million per year in ten African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Ruanda.

"Our venture to Africa was encouraging and we established a medicine plant in Kenya based on that experience," he said, adding the plant, which will be inaugurated shortly, has been established in an economic zone and the Kenyan authorities provided them with some attractive incentives.

While talking about the investment barriers, he noted a lack of infrastructure, weak regulatory framework, disrupted supply chain, a lack of direct flight and skilled local pharmaceutical professionals.

As the chief guest to the programme, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the private sector needs to carry out aggressive investment both at home and abroad.

He said food processing and agriculture have good prospects in the African subcontinent.

"Many Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are now entering the African market," said the minister, adding, "We need to grab it."

In a presentation, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman showed Bangladesh largely benefits from the $1.5 billion bilateral trade as African investment in Bangladesh is declining while Bangladeshi investment in the continent is on a gradual rise.

"The demand for low-cost agro-products is high in Africa. Besides, there are employment opportunities for around 40 lakh Bangladeshis in different sectors, especially in agriculture."

To put money into the African market, the DCCI president proposed joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, RMG, real estate, construction, footwear, energy, agro and food-processing, degradable packaging, light-weight manufacturing, ICT and telecommunications.

Echoing the DCCI president on joint ventures, M Mosaddek Hossain, managing director at UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, "There are huge opportunities for joint ventures with African investors to hold a significant chunk of the African market worth $50 billion in the next ten years."

AHM Ahsan, vice chairman and CEO at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) said "With exports only to 5-6 African countries, Bangladesh's trade with Africa is significantly low compared to other regions. Their high import tariff is an obstacle. But the service sector is a potential sector for investment."

Md Tarikul Islam, Africa Wing director general at the foreign ministry, said Africa is resourceful country having enormous potentials. African investment in Bangladesh is not remarkable due to their restrictions over foreign investment. 

Top News

export / Africa market  

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur