Businesses demand 5-year tax exemption for greenfield projects

Economy

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Businesses demand 5-year tax exemption for greenfield projects

The trade body demanded a five-year tax exemption for greenfield projects to encourage investment

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Businesses demand 5-year tax exemption for greenfield projects

The Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) has demanded a five-year tax exemption for greenfield projects to attract investment in the country.

The trade body has also demanded a 250 basis point tax cut in the corporate tax to encourage investment. 

They raised the demands at a roundtable on "National Budget 2022-2023: expectation and recommendation" on Saturday in the capital. The programme was attended by economists and representatives of different trade bodies. 

Presenting the keynote at the discussion, Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim said in order to increase investment in the capital market, the opportunity to invest should be provided to the undisclosed money with 10% tax (penalty). Besides, tax concessions need to be given to the listed SME companies.

There is no substitute to ease of doing business, he said, adding that coordination among different government agencies is needed for this.

"Coordination between the land registration office and the National Borad of Revenues has to be increased. In addition, e-TIN should be mandatory for holding tax which would be helpful to collect information about taxpayers' assets," he added.

Stressing on expanding the tax net, he said the revenue administration's activities have to reach the rural level.

To diversify the export basket, he suggested providing equal policy support to all sectors in addition to the apparel industry.

Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Chairman Masrur Reaz said the upcoming budget has to focus on several crucial things.

He said, "The budget should focus on recovery from Covid inflicted damages, keeping the trend of export and acceleration, re-employment by providing incentives, incentives for SME and informal sector business, controlling inflation and controlling the rising government expenditure."

President of BMCCI Syed Almas Kabir moderated the discussion.

Top News

Tax exemption / greenfield projects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

8h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

10h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

11h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

10h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

12h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

12h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!