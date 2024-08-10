Business optimism rebounds as Ctg port operations improving

Infographic: TBS

Chattogram Port and private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) are seeing a marked improvement in container operations as the country's political climate simmers down.

The movement of export and import goods, which had been severely disrupted by security fears following the fall of the Awami League in government, accelerated yesterday, restoring business confidence, according to trade leaders.

According to port data, on 7 August, only 2,238 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were delivered from the port yards. By 8 August, this number had nearly doubled to 3,924 TEUs, and by 9 August, the port delivered 4,437 TEUs.

Nationwide security lapses and the absence of police had halted goods transportation. However, with the new interim government taking charge and police gradually returning to their posts, the fearful climate begins to subside.

"Both the delivery of imported goods and the receipt of export containers increased on Thursday and Friday as conditions began to normalise," Omer Faruque, secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority, told TBS.

"While container congestion at the port is gradually easing, it may take 7-10 days to return to normal levels," he added.

The container congestion resulting from delivery disruptions in late July and early August is also starting to ease.

As of 8 August, the number of containers stacked in the port yards had dropped to 42,768 TEUs, down from 44,117 TEUs on 6 August. Although this remains above the usual 32,000-33,000 TEUs, the situation is improving.

Container handling has also seen a rise, with 7,119 TEUs handled in the 24 hours between 8 am on 8 August and 8 am on 9 August, compared to 6,309 TEUs in the previous 24 hours.

The recovery extends beyond Chattogram Port, with about all the 600 RMG factories in the region resuming operations and independently securing their premises. They have started dispatching goods to ICDs for shipment.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association, told TBS that over 2,300 covered vans carrying export goods entered the ICDs between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, a substantial increase from the previous days.

There are currently 13,200 TEUs of export containers at the ICDs, above the usual 8,000-8,500 TEUs, while import containers awaiting delivery total 8,500 TEUs, which is normal.

Ruhul Amin proposed increasing daily vessel berthing from 7-10 to 12 to clear export containers within a week. He also suggested allowing ICDs to handle some import containers to address congestion at port yards.

The transportation sector has rebounded with the improvement in law and order over the past two days.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association, noted an increase in the availability of trucks, covered vans, and prime movers, along with a drop in fares on Friday.

"From Monday to Wednesday, transport was scarce as owners feared security risks. A few trucks carrying scrap materials were looted on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. However, the situation has improved since Thursday, and the number of vehicles on the road is on the rise," Ahmed said.

The unrest following the fall of the Hasina government led to widespread violence, including attacks on police stations, looting of arms, and ransacking of businesses in Chattogram.

This breakdown in law and order forced many businesses in the port city to halt operations from 5 to 7 August. However, as stability returns, the city's critical port operations are quickly getting back on track, bringing much-needed relief to the business community.