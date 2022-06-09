Turnover tax for start-ups falls by 0.6%

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Turnover tax for start-ups falls by 0.6%

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:29 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to reduce the turnover tax for startups by 0.6% in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The minister has further proposed to exempt start-ups from submitting all types of reports except income tax return.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said this during while placing the national budget 2022-23 in parliament on Thursday (9 June).

The turnover tax is set at 0.1% following a 0.6% decrease from the earlier tax rate set at 0.7%

The minister said, "This is the age of information and communication technology (ICT). The present government is putting special emphasis on the ICT sector. With a view to facilitating the endeavour of the government to build a digital Bangladesh in all its dimensions, start-up initiatives should be supported by providing special incentives."

He proposed to allow start-up companies to carry forward losses over a period of nine years.

Kamal also proposed to withdraw restrictions on expenditure to allow start-up entrepreneurs competitive advantage to expand their business in the global arena.

The finance minister further said in his budget speech, "Startup Bangladesh Ltd, IDEA project and Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) have been established to inspire innovation."

As a result of taking such initiatives by the government, the startup ecosystem is gradually developing across the country.

At present, there are more than 2,500 startups in the country. About 1.5 million people have been directly and indirectly employed in the startup sector, he added. 

He also spoke about the government's future plan about start-ups.

"Our future plan is to increase exports in ICT sector to $5 billion and IT-based employment to 30 lakh by 2025 and to execute this plan, adequate budget is being allocated for this sector," he said.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

 

Economy / Top News

Budget 2022-23 / Startup / Turnover tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

12h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

14h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

3h | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

3h | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

3h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble