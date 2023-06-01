Timely implementation of communication infrastructure projects ignored in new budget

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech for the FY2023-24 offered no hint at timely implementation of a number of priority development projects which were aimed at improving the country's transportation and communication system.

Three much-anticipated projects – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge on the River Jamuna, Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar Rail Link and Padma Rail Bridge– were completely ignored as the minister placed in the parliament the country's biggest ever national budget of Tk7,61,785 crore on Thursday.

The three aforementioned fast-track projects of the Bangladesh Railway were expected to be completed in FY24.

The finance minister, however, announced that the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Tejgaon part of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will hold its soft opening in September, while the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be launched on a limited scale in October this year. Besides, the much-hyped Karnaphuli Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram will be opened soon.

AHM Mustafa Kamal expressed optimism that the extension work of the metro rail or MRT-6 project from the capital's Uttara to Kamalapur will be completed in 2025, mentioning that timely implementation of the current activities of road, bridge, rail, sea and air routes will be given priority.

However, it is observed that despite having the maximum allocation in every financial year, mega projects are not being implemented as per the target owing to lack of capacity. Almost all projects have to be extended one or more times for implementation.

During his budget speech, the minister also mentioned Matarbari Deep Sea Port, construction of new jetty and terminal at Mongla port, and modernisation of Payra port, and gave no hint regarding the construction of a Bay container terminal.

Transport and communication expert, Buet Professor Shamsul Huque said, "In our country, infrastructure projects are undertaken without any planning, and merely by surveying, resulting in new problems during implementation, and adding new components and raising costs".

"Failure to implement [projects] on time leads to cost overruns. It can be observed that projects are implemented with quality concessions in the last two months of a financial year, and half of the allocation is not spent in the first 10 months," he added.

More Mega Projects announced

While placing his 5th consecutive budget in the parliament, incumbent Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has hinted at implementing more mega projects in the next financial year.

One of the coming mega projects is the installation of the Eastern Refinery Unit (ERL)-2 project at a cost of Tk23,000 crores. Initiatives have been taken to increase the refining capacity of Eastern Refinery, the country's lone oil refinery, from 15 lakh tonnes to 45 lakh tonnes, said the minister.

Additionally, the government plans to construct another 425km gas transmission pipeline from Payra and Bhola, and a large integrated oil refinery storage tank in the Payra seaport area, he said.

In the health sector, the establishment of two medical universities in Sylhet and Chattogram, and the formulation of the primary school feeding programme (2023-2026) are also mentioned in the budget speech.

"Currently, the design for an umbrella investment programme is being prepared to recover the five rivers – Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Balu, Turag and Dhaleswari – and canals surrounding Dhaka city from pollution and illegal encroachment," said the finance minister.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to build four satellite cities in the surrounding areas of Dhaka city, the budget speech suggests.