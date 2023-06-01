Timely implementation of communication infrastructure projects ignored in new budget

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Timely implementation of communication infrastructure projects ignored in new budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:26 pm
Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech for the FY2023-24 offered no hint at timely implementation of a number of priority development projects which were aimed at improving the country's transportation and communication system. 

Three much-anticipated projects – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge on the River Jamuna, Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar Rail Link and Padma Rail Bridge– were completely ignored as the minister placed in the parliament the country's biggest ever national budget of Tk7,61,785 crore on Thursday. 

The three aforementioned fast-track projects of the Bangladesh Railway were expected to be completed in FY24.   

The finance minister, however, announced that the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Tejgaon part of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will hold its soft opening in September, while the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be launched on a limited scale in October this year. Besides, the much-hyped Karnaphuli Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram will be opened soon. 

AHM Mustafa Kamal expressed optimism that the extension work of the metro rail or MRT-6 project from the capital's Uttara to Kamalapur will be completed in 2025, mentioning that timely implementation of the current activities of road, bridge, rail, sea and air routes will be given priority.

However, it is observed that despite having the maximum allocation in every financial year, mega projects are not being implemented as per the target owing to lack of capacity. Almost all projects have to be extended one or more times for implementation.

During his budget speech, the minister also mentioned Matarbari Deep Sea Port, construction of new jetty and terminal at Mongla port, and modernisation of Payra port, and gave no hint regarding the construction of a Bay container terminal.

Transport and communication expert, Buet Professor Shamsul Huque said, "In our country, infrastructure projects are undertaken without any planning, and merely by surveying, resulting in new problems during implementation, and adding new components and raising costs". 

"Failure to implement [projects] on time leads to cost overruns. It can be observed that projects are implemented with quality concessions in the last two months of a financial year, and half of the allocation is not spent in the first 10 months," he added.

More Mega Projects announced

While placing his 5th consecutive budget in the parliament, incumbent Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has hinted at implementing more mega projects in the next financial year.

One of the coming mega projects is the installation of the Eastern Refinery Unit (ERL)-2 project at a cost of Tk23,000 crores. Initiatives have been taken to increase the refining capacity of Eastern Refinery, the country's lone oil refinery, from 15 lakh tonnes to 45 lakh tonnes, said the minister.

Additionally, the government plans to construct another 425km gas transmission pipeline from Payra and Bhola, and a large integrated oil refinery storage tank in the Payra seaport area, he said.

In the health sector, the establishment of two medical universities in Sylhet and Chattogram, and the formulation of the primary school feeding programme (2023-2026) are also mentioned in the budget speech.

"Currently, the design for an umbrella investment programme is being prepared to recover the five rivers – Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Balu, Turag and Dhaleswari – and canals surrounding Dhaka city from pollution and illegal encroachment," said the finance minister.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to build four satellite cities in the surrounding areas of Dhaka city, the budget speech suggests.

BUDGET FY2024 / Infrastructure Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

4h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

4h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

2h | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

2h | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

3h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria