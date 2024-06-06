Target set for reducing inflation to 6.5% unrealistic as FM didn’t provide plan in budget speech: Debapriya 

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:01 pm

Related News

Target set for reducing inflation to 6.5% unrealistic as FM didn’t provide plan in budget speech: Debapriya 

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:01 pm
Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS
Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS

The target set for reducing inflation to 6.5%, from the existing 9%, is unrealistic, said Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

"I don't believe this is realistic because the finance minister's speech did not provide a clear plan as to how this reduction could be achieved," he said in an immediate reaction to the Bangladesh national budget placed at the parliament today (6 June). 

He also noted that it is quite normal for a country like Bangladesh to have a budget deficit. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"But what is more important than the deficit itself is where we are getting the deficit money from, what we are going to do with it, and how we are going to repay that money.

"We will have to borrow the money from outside the country, and 70% of the deficit will still be spent on infrastructure. That means it will take us a long time to repay the money, which is a cause for concern," he said.

Noting that the issue of whitening black money is highly sensitive, he said in the past, opportunities provided to legitimise black money have been ineffective. 

"Instead, these measures disrupt financial discipline, increase social inequality, and encourage corruption in politics. Consequently, I firmly believe that this approach is fundamentally flawed.

In their last election manifesto, the government pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and to reject any undeclared money acquired through illegal means. Legalising such money now would contradict their election promises."

Debapriya said, "I want to highlight two specific concerns. Firstly, this is likely the first instance where it has been stated that no questions will be asked regarding the origins of black money. This implies that even if the money was earned illegally, it would not be scrutinised, which undermines the rule of law. 

"Secondly, while a flat 15% tax is proposed to legalise black money, individuals or institutions who earn money in an honest way are required to pay up to 30% in taxes. This disparity is inherently unfair."

"At a time when governments worldwide are implementing strict measures against money laundering and black money, our government appears to be regressing. I am baffled as to how such a decision could have been approved," he added.

Top News

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya / CPD / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

11m | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget in brief

Budget in brief

26m | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

31m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

2h | Videos