Taming inflation should get top priority

Budget

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:45 am

Related News

Taming inflation should get top priority

Even though people of low- and fixed-income groups are hard-pressed by soaring prices, the government seems to have spent less than what it earned in the first half of the current fiscal year. The budget lacks measures to keep the cost of living within the reach of the masses, says economist Dr Fahmida Khatun as she shares her views on inflation and public deficit with TBS Senior Reporter Jahidul Islam

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:45 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Keeping inflation in check needs to be given top priority in all government policies at this moment. Point-to-point inflation stood at 6.29% in April as opposed to the 5.5% target set in the current budget target. If we take the last 12 months into calculation, inflation is even lower at 5.81%.

Prices of all commodities were shooting up when the whole world was running in the recovery lane, with consumers starting to release their pent-up demand. The Russia-Ukraine war has led to frequent jumps in prices of all products, from food to fuel. As a result, inflation in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union has surpassed all records. 

In this situation, the accuracy of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics' 6% inflation is being called into question.

According to the government agency TCB, increases in prices of daily essentials, including edible oil, pulses, flour, garlic and eggs have reached close to 50%. Even prices of some products have risen at an even higher rate in one year. So, I do not think that the market situation is fully reflected in BBS data.

The Household Income and Expenditure Survey was last conducted in 2016, but an inflation report is being prepared using 2005 as the base year. That is why inflation reports do not reflect the changes in consumer income and spending patterns, as well as the arrival of many new products on the market.

No matter what the BBS data says, it is true that the country's low- and lower-middle-income people are grappling with meeting household expenses owing to rising prices of daily necessities. Many people are forced to break their previous savings to make ends meet, while many others are maintaining livelihood with the money borrowed from others.

The government should take extensive measures to keep living costs within the reach of such people. But we hardly see anything like that in this year's revised budget or in the ongoing fiscal policy.

There was a deficit amounting Tk214,682 crore in this year's budget, which later was trimmed by Tk10,182 crore in the revised budget. This year an expansionary budget was formulated to facilitate the economic recovery from pandemic-induced losses. Has the situation in the country improved so much that the budget deficit has to be reduced?

The government has not yet released enough information to review the overall fiscal situation. The data for the first six months of the fiscal year shows that the government's revenue collection outweighs the expenditure, resulting in a surplus of Tk1,130 crore in the budget. 

At the same time last year, the budget deficit amounted to Tk17,897 crore, simply meaning that the country's limited income people are suffering because of rising inflation but the government is not spending as much as it can afford.

The size of our budget in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) is already much smaller than in other countries, and the implementation rate is even lower. Yet, more than Tk10,000 crore has been deducted by revising the budget.

As a result, the size of the budget has come down to 15.1% of the projected GDP. This budget rate is much lower than neighbouring countries. In the present reality, the budget outlay should be increased to at least 20% of GDP.

Only 55% of the allocation under the revised Annual Development Programme has been spent in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, which is about 50% of the original ADP. The ADP allocation has been trimmed by over Tk17,000 crore because of a poor implementation rate. 

Expenditure in the non-development sector is increasing as opposed to a fall in development allocation.

We fear that such inefficiency in budget implementation will stand in the way of balanced development.

To safeguard people from being squeezed by rising pressure from commodity price hikes is far more important than limiting the budget deficit. The amount of cash aid from the government should be increased to keep the poor's purchasing power intact.  Besides, the distribution of food items at subsidised prices should also be expanded.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

inflation / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

44m | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

23h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

54m | Videos
Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

13h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

14h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide