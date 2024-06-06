Sin tax goes up

The government is poised to increase sin taxes - levied on goods deemed harmful to society and individuals- on cigarettes, carbonated beverages and sugary items to discourage their consumption from the upcoming fiscal year.

The finance minister today (6 June) proposed to impose a turnover tax on income from the production of sweetened beverages at the same rate as on carbonated beverages 3% instead of the existing rate of 0.6%.

Also, supplementary duty on carbonated beverages has hiked to 30% from 25%.

Cigarettes of all categories - low to middle and premium – face higher taxes.