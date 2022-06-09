Proposed budget not for people but for AL men: BNP

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6.78 lakh crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said that the proposed national budget for FY2022-23 is completely "unrealistic" and will serve those who are "blessed" by the government.

"This government has presented a budget completely ignoring the struggles of the poor.

"They are working to protect the interests of the rich," he said in response to the budget proposed on Thursday (9 June).

The poor population of the country will fall into a more extreme situation due to the various measures proposed in the new budget, he added. 

"Inflation is just above 6% as per the government data but in reality, it is 12% [double the official figure].

"This situation will become more difficult as a result of the proposed budget," said Dr Khan. 

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6.78 lakh crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad. 

The BNP leader highlighted that the severe devaluation of Bangladeshi taka against the US dollar and the abnormal rise in commodity prices are making people's lives "miserable." 

"There is no solution [for the aforementioned issues] in this budget," he said adding that the pressure of the 36% budget deficit will fall on those who are marginalised.

Dr Khan also condemned the physical infrastructures of mega projects taking the lion's share of the development budget. 

The general people want to know about who received government incentives and how much was paid to them, the senior BNP leader added.

