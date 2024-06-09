ICT sector calls for supportive policies to implement Smart Bangladesh

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:50 pm

Related News

ICT sector calls for supportive policies to implement Smart Bangladesh

At a joint post-budget press conference on Sunday, leaders of five relevant associations presented their suggestions for the needed support.

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:50 pm
Illustration: UNB
Illustration: UNB

Leaders of national trade bodies related to the ICT sector have called for policy support to achieve self-reliance and build Smart Bangladesh.

At a joint post-budget press conference on Sunday, leaders of five relevant associations presented their suggestions for the needed support.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Russell T Ahmed, appreciating the government's proposal to extend the ICT sector's tax holiday for three years, also urged the restoration of tax holidays for the cloud service and web hosting sectors, alongside not imposing duties on the hi-tech park-hosted companies that had counted on incentives.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) President Wahid Sharif expressed concern about the removal of tax exemptions from sectors like cloud services, IT process outsourcing, medical transcription, search engine optimisation, system integration, and NTTN services, warning that this could negatively impact the ICT industry.

Additionally, he criticised the proposal to increase supplementary duty on mobile SIM card usage by 5%, which would raise the cost of mobile internet services. He stressed that expanding mobile internet and rural internet services is crucial for achieving Smart Bangladesh.

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Md Emdadul Hoque criticised the failure to include all ISP services under the IT-enabled services (ITES) category, alongside the imposition of a 10% advance income tax on broadband internet service providers and a 37% VAT and duty on ONU and OLT equipment.

"ISPAB believes these measures will hinder the expansion of internet services and the transition from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh," he added.

e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Vice President Syeda Ambareen Reza said that in the implementation of Smart Bangladesh, the existing benefits of the IT and ITES sectors should be maintained and all supporting sectors should also be developed because sometimes the growth of the main industry is hindered by weaknesses in the supporting sectors.

A VAT waiver for e-commerce deliveries to enhance online sellers' competitiveness, a minimum 2% cash incentive for cashless transactions, and no tax deduction at source for payment gateway charges were among her suggestions.

Bangladesh / Top News

ICT / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / allocation / Policy Support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

9h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

10h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

13h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

2h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

5h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

5h | Videos