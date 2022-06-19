Govt urged to increase social safety net allocation 

Budget

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

Govt urged to increase social safety net allocation 

PRI and MCCI made the call at a post-budget discussion on Sunday 

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:41 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Economists and business leaders at a post-budget discussion on Sunday urged the government to increase the allocation for social safety programmes to give some relief to low-income groups amid growing pressure of price hikes.

"The budgetary allocation for social safety programmes remains 2.8% of GDP in the current fiscal [FY22] but it has been proposed to be cut to 2.5% for FY23," said MA Razzaque, director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) at the programme organised by the PRI and the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Presenting the keynote paper, he said allocations for the Food Friendly Programme and the Open Market Sale initiative have also decreased. "The government should increase the allocations before passing the budget."

Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for planning, Shamsul Alam, PRI Chairman Zaidi Sattar, its Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur, MCCI President Saiful Islam, and its Vice-President Habubullah N Karim, among others, took part in the discussion.

"Social safety net allocations are made to keep the economy stable, however rich a country is," Ahsan H Mansur said. Echoing the economist, MCCI President Saiful Islam said food security is now really a major concern. He also called for an increase in the social safety net allocation. 

On finance, Ahsan H Mansur said private sector credit flow will be disrupted if the government borrows excessively from domestic sources, as proposed in the budget. He also criticised keeping the lending rate unchanged at 9%, not achieving revenue targets, further empowering tax officials, and some other issues. 

"Low revenue and low spending capacity are our key challenges," said PRI Chairman Zaidi Sattar.

Pointing out several weak sides of the macro-economy, speakers said keeping inflation at a tolerable level, GDP growth at the expected level, and paying interest on loans are the challenges for the next fiscal year. 

Criticising low budgetary allocations for the health and education sectors, they urged the government to backtrack on the proposed amnesty for bringing back laundered money. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to ensure food security. 

On declining foreign reserves, he said Bangladesh once had a reserve with which it could meet the import costs of one and a half months.  "It is now possible to meet the import costs of five to six months with what we have now."

Top News

Social Safety Net / MCCI / PRI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

11h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

10h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

41m | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

3h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

3h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply